DeSmith (lower body) will return to the lineup in Tuesday's Game 5 home matchup versus Nashville, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Per Batchelor, the starting goaltender for the Canucks will be a game-time decision. Due to the absences of DeSmith and Thatcher Demko (knee), Arturs Silovs made his NHL playoff debut in Game 4, stopping 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Predators. If DeSmith doesn't start Tuesday, Silovs will probably be between the pipes.