DeSmith stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

DeSmith snapped his four-game losing streak with the victory, though he didn't have to contend with Connor McDavid (lower body). DeSmith improved to 12-9-6 on the year with a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Canucks have two games left in the regular season -- Tuesday at home versus the Flames and Thursday in Winnipeg -- and Thatcher Demko (knee) could be ready for one or both of those games, which would relegate DeSmith to the backup role.