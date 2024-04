DeSmith (undisclosed) will not be available for Game 4 against Nashville on Sunday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK television reports.

DeSmith is dealing with a mystery injury but it's reportedly not related to the hit he took from Michael McCarron in Game 3. Arturs Silovs is expected to start Game 4 on Sunday. DeSmith stopped 41 of 45 shots in his two appearances this series and should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup for the time being.