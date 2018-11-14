Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Can't keep Penguins on winning track
DeSmith allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.
With Matt Murray struggling, the Penguins have turned to DeSmith to pull them out of their recent rut. It worked Saturday night, but after Tuesday's loss, the Penguins have dropped six of their last seven. DeSmith has lost just one of those games, though, as he has been pretty spectacular. He is 3-2-2 with a .938 save percentage and 2.04 GAA in 10 games this season. Even with the loss Tuesday, DeSmith has likely earned another start.
