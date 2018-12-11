Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Comes up big against Isles
DeSmith stopped 25 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime during Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the islanders.
The 27-year-old only got beaten once during the five-round shootout to cap another strong performance. DeSmith has now allowed three goals or fewer in eight straight starts, posting a 6-1-1 record, 2.10 GAA and .927 save percentage over that stretch, and even with Matt Murray (lower body) close to returning to action, DeSmith will be tough to dislodge from the starting job given his current form.
