DeSmith made 24 saves in a 3-0 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.
It was his first shutout of the season. DeSmith has been a strong option in the blue paint when he's there -- he's won two straight and three of his last four. And allowed just six goals in those four games. Tristan Jarry is the bonafide top dog in Pittsburgh, but DeSmith is a capable backup and solid fantasy option when he's in the blue paint.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Solid in Sunday's win•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gets no help in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Facing off against Islanders•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Cleared for backup role•