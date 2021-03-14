DeSmith made 24 saves in a 3-0 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

It was his first shutout of the season. DeSmith has been a strong option in the blue paint when he's there -- he's won two straight and three of his last four. And allowed just six goals in those four games. Tristan Jarry is the bonafide top dog in Pittsburgh, but DeSmith is a capable backup and solid fantasy option when he's in the blue paint.