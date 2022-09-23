DeSmith (abdomen) allowed three goals in 20 minutes during Thursday's intrasquad scrimmage, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
DeSmith had core-muscle surgery in May, which ruled him out for the remainder of the playoffs. He's now apparently past the injury and ready to play again. The 31-year-old will slot in as Tristan Jarry's backup in 2022-23.
