Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In net versus Habs
DeSmith will start in goal Saturday, taking on the Canadiens in Montreal, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
DeSmith was terrific in his season debut Thursday, halting 35 of 37 shots for a home win against the Golden Knights. The Penguins backup reportedly will be countered by Antti Niemi in this next game.
More News
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Stops 35 to beat Vegas•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: In goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Posts 15 saves in relief effort•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Gives up three in loss•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Yields three goals in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...