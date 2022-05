DeSmith (lower body) exited Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Rangers in the second overtime, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DeSmith appeared to be laboring slightly as he went to the locker room. With Tristan Jarry (foot), already out, the Penguins are down to third-string goalie Louis Domingue if DeSmith is forced to additional time. Prior to his exit, DeSmith stopped 48 of 51 shots.