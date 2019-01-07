Penguins' Casey DeSmith: On wrong side of things Sunday
DeSmith gave up four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Coming into Sunday's home contest on an eight-game winning streak, the Penguins elected to roll with DeSmith in place of the scorching hot Matt Murray. Surely, that decision will be discussed ad nauseam over the coming days. DeSmith and the Pens blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2, on their way to their first loss since Dec. 17. The result drops his record to 12-7-4 with a 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage.
