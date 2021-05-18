DeSmith (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Islanders for Game 2 on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

DeSmith's absence likely wouldn't have impacted coach Mike Sullivan's decision to start Tristan Jarry, though another rough outing for Jarry could see the team look DeSmith's way if he is available. The 29-year-old netminder put together a solid regular season in which he posted an 11-7-0 record with a 2.54 GAA and two shutouts. Still, for now, it figures to be Jarry's net moving forward. Max Lagace figures to serve as the backup Tuesday.