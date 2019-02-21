Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Tending twine Thursday
DeSmith will work in the home crease Thursday against the Sharks, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
DeSmith has seen a steep decline in his play between the pipes recently, letting in three or more goals in seven of his last eight appearances and all of his last seven starts. Over that span, he owns a lackluster 4.13 GAA and .882 save percentage, though he's fared slightly better (3.64 GAA and .901 save percentage) on home ice. Next up is a Sharks club that leads the league in road scoring (3.65 goals per game) and ranks second in scoring during February, averaging four goals.
