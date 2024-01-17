Ruhwedel (undisclosed) feels fine after exiting Monday's 3-0 win over Seattle for precautionary reasons and should be available Saturday versus Vegas, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.
Ruhwedel, who left the game after absorbing a hit from Eeli Tolvanen, believes he could have even returned before the conclusion of Monday's contest if the hit had occurred earlier. Ruhwedel has a goal, two points, 38 hits and 23 blocks in 28 outings in 2023-24. He'll likely serve on the third pairing Saturday.
