Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Returns to Friday's game
Ruhwedel has returned to Friday's game against the Flyers, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Ruhwedel was a bit slow to get back on the bench to start the third period, but he's good to continue. He remains in a third-pairing role for the Penguins.
More News
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Exits in second period Friday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Records two blocks Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Tallies second goal•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Shakes off sickness•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Finds back of net Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.