Penguins' David Warsofsky: Hits waiver wire

Warsofsky was designated for waivers Monday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

When Warsofsky returned to the Penguins organization in the offseason, he had to know that the logjam on blueliners ahead of him would likely land him with the Baby Pens. The 29-year-old notched five helpers in 16 games for Colorado last year, while also contributing 32 points in 51 minor-league contests. Given his familiarity with the club, the Massachusetts native should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the year.