Penguins' David Warsofsky: Hits waiver wire
Warsofsky was designated for waivers Monday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
When Warsofsky returned to the Penguins organization in the offseason, he had to know that the logjam on blueliners ahead of him would likely land him with the Baby Pens. The 29-year-old notched five helpers in 16 games for Colorado last year, while also contributing 32 points in 51 minor-league contests. Given his familiarity with the club, the Massachusetts native should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the year.
More News
-
Penguins' David Warsofsky: Returns to Burgh•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Headed for waivers•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Plays seldomly in 2017-18•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Surfaces with big club•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Shipped back to minors•
-
Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Subjected to transactional formality•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.