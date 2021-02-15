The Maple Leafs traded Warsofsky and Yegor Korshkov to the Hurricanes for Alex Galchenyuk on Monday.

Warsofsky was subsequently assigned to AHL Chicago, where he'll play for his older brother, Ryan. The 30-year-old has yet to make his season debut in the AHL. Last year, he collected 10 goals and 23 assists over 51 AHL games.