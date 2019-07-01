Penguins' David Warsofsky: Returns to Burgh
Warsofsky signed a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Monday worth $1.4 million at the NHL level.
After a two-year stint with Colorado, Warsofsky rejoins the Penguins organization on a two-way deal. Given Pittsburgh's blue line depth, the 29-year-old will likely need somebody to pick up an injury to crack the 23-man roster, but should be atop the shortlist of potential call-ups.
