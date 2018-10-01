Avalanche's David Warsofsky: Headed for waivers
Warsofsky was placed on waivers by the Avalanche on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Warsofsky has struggled to break into the NHL on a permanent basis, having logged a career-high 16 games last season. The 28-year-old will have to start the season in the minors with AHL Colorado if he is unclaimed and could struggle to earn a call-up given the blue line depth within the organization.
