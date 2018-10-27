Brassard will miss Saturday's game against the Canucks due to a lower-body injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

According to Getzoff, Brassard had been playing through the injury for the last couple of games, but rather than the Penguins continuing to force the third-line center into the lineup, they'll give him a break ahead of Tuesday's home clash with the Islanders. Look for Daniel Sprong to emerge from the press box to shore up the bottom six in Brassard's place.