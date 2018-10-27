Penguins' Derick Brassard: Scratched with upper-body injury
Brassard will miss Saturday's game against the Canucks due to a lower-body injury, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
According to Getzoff, Brassard had been playing through the injury for the last couple of games, but rather than the Penguins continuing to force the third-line center into the lineup, they'll give him a break ahead of Tuesday's home clash with the Islanders. Look for Daniel Sprong to emerge from the press box to shore up the bottom six in Brassard's place.
More News
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Bags three apples in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Garners helper Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Moved to Crosby's line•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Three points in preseason loss•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Tallies goal on man advantage•
-
Penguins' Derick Brassard: Held pointless in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.