Penguins' Derick Brassard: Whirlwind trade to Pittsburgh complete
Brassard's trade from Ottawa to Pittsburgh was officially executed Friday evening.
The initial trade was Brassard to the Pens for a 2018 first-round draft pick, goalie prospect Filip Gustavsson and "other cap related elements," per TSN's Darren Dreger. However, Vegas would end up getting involved, with the expansion club sending Tobias Lindberg to the Penguins and reportedly agreeing to retain 40 percent of Brassard's salary this season -- a 2018 fourth-round pick and Ryan Reaves now belongs to Vegas. This very well could go down as the most complex trade in NHL history, but the big takeaway from a fantasy perspective is that Brassard is now a member of a Penguins club in pursuit of its third consecutive Stanley Cup championship. This team is completely stacked down the middle with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Brassard centering the top three lines.
