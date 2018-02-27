Brassard (not injury related) will make his debut with the Penguins on Tuesday against the Devils, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brassard's visa clearance caused some concern that he wouldn't be available for the matchup, but it appears that's no longer an issue. He's expected to slot in alongside Conor Sheary and Phil Kessel on what could become a lethal third line for Pittsburgh moving forward. The improved talent around Brassard should result in an increase in production for the veteran pivot, though he will also likely experience a slight reduction in ice time with his new club.