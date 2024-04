Bemstrom suffered a concussion which sidelined him for the season finale against the Islanders on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Bemstrom will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so he should get the opportunity to spend a full season with Pittsburgh. In his 24 appearances this year, the 24-year-old center notched three goals and two assists while averaging a career-low 8:47 of ice time.