Bemstrom scored an unassisted goal in the third period during Monday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

Bemstrom's ice time has plummeted. He's averaging just under nine minutes per game on the season, but has been at 5:35 or less for the last four games. Fantasy managers won't find much opportunity for depth production here. Still, it's nice to see the Bemstrom tally after going six games without a point and collecting just a single goal in the 22 games prior to Monday's tilt. He now has eight goals and 16 points through 56 games.