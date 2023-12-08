Bemstrom scored a goal on three shots and earned an assist in Thursday's 7-3 defeat to the Islanders.
Bemstrom broke out of a six-game goalless streak with his tally Thursday and is no doubt staking a claim to a spot on the NHL roster. If he continues to produce at a high level, he should avoid spending significant time in the minors and could top the career-best 22 points he put up last season.
