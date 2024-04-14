Karlsson posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Karlsson became the newest member of the 1,000-game club Saturday. His stat line was reflective of his career -- he generated some offense on the power play, but struggled defensively. The 33-year-old has two goals and five assists over his last six appearances, which came on the heels of a seven-game slump. The defenseman is at 53 points (16 on the power play), 202 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 80 contests this season.