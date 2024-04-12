Karlsson scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Red Wings.

Karlsson has been finding his offensive stride of late with six points in his last five contests, though none of those tallies was earned with the man advantage. While the 33-year-old blueliner has been putting together a solid campaign, 52 points in 79 games, it's a far cry from the 101 he racked up last year on his way to the Norris Trophy.