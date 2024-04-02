Karlsson failed to register a shot in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, extending his goal drought to 18 games.

Karlsson is also pointless in his last seven outings while generating 20 shots, eight blocks and two hits while averaging 23:41 of ice time. Despite the lack of offensive production, the veteran blueliner continues to see time with the No. 1 power-play unit ahead of Kris Letang.