Karlsson finished with a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

It's been an up-and-down season for Karlsson, who isn't anywhere close to the 101 points he posted last year. Still, as the Pens push for a wild card spot, he has picked up the pace. Following a seven-game drought in March, he has posted three goals and nine points in the last seven games.