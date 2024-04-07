Karlsson notched three assists in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

The 33-year-old blueliner picked up a helper in each period, none bigger than the one he recorded on Michael Bunting's game-winner in the third. While he does have a modest three-game point streak going, this was Karlsson's first multi-point performance since Feb. 22. The Penguins could use a hot streak from him to close out the regular season as they fight to lock down the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.