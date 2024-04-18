Karlsson registered an assist in the season finale versus the Islanders on Wednesday.

Karlsson ended the 2023-24 season on a high note with points in seven of his last eight outings for a combined three goals and seven assists. Overall, it's been a down season for the blueliner after he posted a career-high 101 points last year that saw him secure the Norris Trophy. Still, Karlsson got over the 50-point threshold for just the second time in his last six seasons.