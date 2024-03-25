Karlsson failed to score a goal for the 14th straight game against the Avalanche on Sunday.

Karlsson's lack of production comes despite having racked up 43 shots over that 14-game stretch, including five versus Colorado on Sunday. Brought in to hopefully give the Penguins an offensive boost from the blue line, the 33-year-old defenseman has managed just 46 points in 70 games, well off his 101-point total from last season.