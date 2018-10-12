Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Another three-point night

Malkin dished out a trio of helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Malkin's offensive skills have been on full display in the early going, as this was his second three-point effort in the first three games. A supreme offensive talent surrounded by weapons, Malkin should push for triple-digit points if he can stay healthy after coming up two points short of 100 last season.

