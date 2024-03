Malkin picked up two assists in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

The 37-year-old may no longer be a point-a-game player, but Malkin can still contribute. Through 12 games in March, he's picked up three goals and eight points, and he needs one more tally to record the 15th 20-goal campaign of his career. Malkin is also 10 goals away from becoming the 48th player in NHL history with 500.