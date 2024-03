Malkin scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Remarkably, it was the first multi-point performance since Jan. 8 for the future Hall of Famer. Malkin is beginning to show his age though, and since the beginning of February he's managed two goals and eight points over 14 games -- solid numbers for some, but well below the 37-year-old's career standards.