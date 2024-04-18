Malkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The 37-year-old center wrapped up a solid finish to the campaign that saw him deliver four multi-point performances in his final eight games. Malkin ends 2023-24 with 27 goals and 67 points through 82 games, and he's now played every game for Pittsburgh in each of the last two seasons -- an impressive feat all on its own, and the first time he's managed to do that since his age-21 and 22 seasons. Malkin still appears to have plenty left in the tank, and he has some milestones left to aim for, as he needs just two more goals for 500 in his career and four more points for 1,300.