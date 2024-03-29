Malkin scored twice Thursday in a 3-2 win over Columbus.

The goals were his first in seven games, and both snipes came on the power play. Malkin's first tied the game 1-1 in the second period when he wired a one-timer from the right face-off circle, beating Daniil Tarasov. Later in the same frame, Malkin tied the score 2-2 with his 21st of the season. He held the puck in the left circle and waited for an opening in traffic in front of the net before ripping a wrister with laser-like accuracy through the five-hole. Malkin has reached the 20-goal plateau 15 times in the NHL, which ties him with Patrick Kane for third most among active players. Alex Ovechkin (19) and Sidney Crosby (16) lead active players.