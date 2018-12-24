Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Business as usual for Geno

Malkin is in the midst of his eighth straight season averaging more than a point per game.

Malkin has 11 goals and 37 points in 36 games. Like every year, he's been hard to keep off the scoresheet in 2018-19 with his longest drought spanning just four games. The Russian has scored two goals and seven points in 12 games in the month of December, so it's been a bit of a slow month for the Pens' star. That said, he remains one of the most coveted players in fantasy.