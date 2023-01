Malkin had a goal and assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.

Malkin's marker came at 8:46 of the second period to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1. He has 15 goals and 41 points in 43 games in 2022-23. Malkin had two markers and two assists against Vancouver on Jan. 10, but then he was held off the scoresheet in two straight games.