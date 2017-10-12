Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goes scoreless in win

Malkin didn't register a point in a 3-2 victory Wednesday at Washington.

Going scoreless once is no reason for concern, as Malkin remains a point-per-game player with four points on his season ledger. He should be fine moving forward as a top option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories