Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Goes scoreless in win
Malkin didn't register a point in a 3-2 victory Wednesday at Washington.
Going scoreless once is no reason for concern, as Malkin remains a point-per-game player with four points on his season ledger. He should be fine moving forward as a top option.
