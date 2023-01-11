Malkin recorded two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Malkin got Pittsburgh on the board with a power-play goal midway through the first period. He'd add an assist on Jason Zucker's goal later in the frame before adding another goal and an assist in the second. Malkin had cooled off a bit recently, tallying just two points in his previous seven contests, so Tuesday's performance is certainly encouraging. The 36-year-old center has been particularly effective on the man advance this season, where he's logged 18 of his 37 points. Malkin now has 14 goals and 25 assists through 40 games this season.