Malkin recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.
Malkin got on the scoresheet for the seventh time in eight games with a helper on a Rickard Rakell goal. The 36-year-old Malkin has maintained a point-per-game pace early on with four goals and four assists, including four power-play points. He's added 33 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while working in his usual second-line center spot.
