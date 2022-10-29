Malkin recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Malkin got on the scoresheet for the seventh time in eight games with a helper on a Rickard Rakell goal. The 36-year-old Malkin has maintained a point-per-game pace early on with four goals and four assists, including four power-play points. He's added 33 shots on net and a plus-1 rating while working in his usual second-line center spot.