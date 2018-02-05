Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Named NHL First Star
Malkin earned NHL First Star of the Week honors, after racking up six goals in three games.
With 60 points on the year, Malkin is certainly in contention for the Art Ross Trophy, although he remains three behind teammate Phil Kessel. The 31-year-old Russian is sporting the highest shooting percentage of his career (18.4 percent) and seems nothing short of unstoppable of late. All of the Pens' stars are benefitting by their time on the ice together as part of the league's most potent power play (27.6 percent), as Malkin is third in power-play points with the man advantage (28), behind Sidney Crosby (30) and Kessel (33).
