Malkin tallied a power-play goal on four shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Washington on Tuesday.
Malkin opened the scoring less than seven minutes into the game, deflecting a Kris Letang point shot at the side of the net. The goal offset an otherwise underwhelming night statistically for Malkin, who was minus-2 and lost 11 of his 18 faceoff attempts. The 34-year-old has collected a point in a season-best three consecutive games and has found the scoresheet in six of his last eight after a quiet January.
