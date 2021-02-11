Malkin (eye) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders.

Malkin came into the came deemed a game-time call after he needed to leave practice early with eye irritation. The Russian was able to overcome the injury, as he'll be back to his usual spot on the power play and the team's second-line center. Malkin has gotten off to a slow start this campaign, recording just two goals and six points through 11 games.