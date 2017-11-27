Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Ruled out Monday

Malkin (upper body) will not suit up against the Flyers on Monday, per Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Malkin's absence due to his upper-body injury will now hit four games, despite indications that he was not expected to be out long term. The center usually misses a chunk of time during the season, but should resume being an offensive powerhouse once given the all-clear. The Penguins have a few days off before they matchup with Buffalo on Friday, which gives the Russian some time to get back to 100 percent.