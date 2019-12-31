Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Second straight three-point game

Malkin scored twice on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added four PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Malkin scored 27 seconds into the game, and added the eventual game-winning tally at 6:02 of the second period. The Russian center has five goals and 11 assists in his last nine appearances. That's led to a remarkable 38 points (11 markers, 27 helpers) in just 26 contests this season. The 33-year-old can simply do no wrong right now.