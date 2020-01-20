Play

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Snags assist

Malkin registered an assist on Bryan Rust's game-winning goal against Boston on Sunday.

Malkin made a spectacular feed from behind the net to a wide open Rust to complete Pittsburgh's comeback victory. Even with the return of Sidney Crosby, the Russian center continues to produce at a blistering pace with six points in his last four games, include four with the man advantage.

