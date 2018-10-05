Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Starts off season with three-point night

Malkin recorded a goal, two assists, a power-play point and two shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.

Malkin was dominant from the opening draw and picked up right where he left off following a 98-point campaign in 2017-18. The Russian center needs to avoid the injured list to have a shot at eclipsing 100 points for the first time since 2011-12, but such a campaign could be in the cards if everything goes right.