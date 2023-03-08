Malkin collected three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus grabbed a 4-0 lead early in the second period before Pittsburgh even really woke up, but Malkin got to work soon after and wrapped up his night by setting up Sidney Crosby for the OT winner. It's Malkin's seventh multi-point performance in 14 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which the 36-year-old has four goals and 16 points.