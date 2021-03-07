Malkin scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

He opened the scoring for the Pens with a wraparound tally midway through the first period, before helping to set up Jared McCann's game-winner in the third. Malkin extended his current point streak to three games, and while he's run hot and cold so far this season, the 34-year-old still has five goals and 16 points through 23 contests.